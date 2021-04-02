Opera has announced an update for its Mac Browser. The new update brings Opera’s support to M1 Mac. Moreover, it is touted to deliver a 2x speed bump. Now, it also allows you to set your own keyboard shortcuts to quickly access the Flow feature. The feature is said to connect your computer browser with Opera on iOS and Android.

Opera browser now natively supports the newest line of Apple M1 processors. The company says Opera runs 2 times faster compared to the previous version of the browser – thanks to the quicker load times and transitions. The Flow feature’s connection is an end-to-end encrypted chat with all your devices for sending notes, images, links, files. You can also now create shortcuts to Opera’s built-in Crypto Wallet. Plus, you get a Player feature that acts as a gateway to all your favorites on Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music.

To set custom keyboard shortcuts:

Click the three-dot icon at the bottom of your sidebar Click the three-dot icon next to the feature and select Configure shortcuts Type your custom shortcut next to the feature

“When you buy a shiny new Mac, one of your key priorities is speed: you want it to load and run apps as smoothly as it can, and you want to be impressed by how seamless the experience is. While marveling at your crisper than ever display, you also want to browse the web with freshness and speed inspired by your brand spanking new Mac. Apple wants you to be happy, and so does Opera, which is why we’ve made your browsing on Macs with M1 even faster,” wrote the company in its blog post.