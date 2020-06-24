Image: Opera

Earlier this year, Opera added Instagram integration in the browser, making it more convenient for users to browse their feed without any hassle. Opera has now introduced version 69 of its eponymous desktop browser, and this one brings a similar built-in Twitter experience within the sidebar.

With the new build, you can now access your Twitter account right from the browser’s sidebar, keep up with your direct messages, launch a quick Twitter search, or just scroll through the timeline in search of some breaking news or a funny meme. All you have to do is enable the sidebar option for Twitter, sign in, and you’re good to go.

Opera already offers built-in access for a few other social media and messaging services such as Instagram, Telegram, Facebook Messenger, and WhatsApp. Opera 69 also adds a weather widget on the start page that provides location-based weather information, and also improves the visual tab switcher’s layout with larger tiles. You can see the entire Opera 69 changelog here.

Source: Opera

