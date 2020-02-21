The first batch of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip devices sold out fast, and many users were left with the desire to be the first ones to get their hands on one of these devices. Now, Samsung has confirmed that the United States will get more devices, and they will be available tomorrow.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will be available once again tomorrow in the US. Samsung has updated its website to let its fans know that the Galaxy Z Flip will be sold online. They are expected to sell out quickly, so you have to hurry up if you want one. There’s no clue as to how many units will be in stock, but we can expect availability to improve as the hype settles down. However, you may want to see how durable this device is before you go ahead and buy it.

Source SamMobile