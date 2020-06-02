OnePlus recently confirmed that it will be going back to making affordable smartphones. And now, OnePlus Z has been reportedly spotted on Geekbench. The handset has been in the rumor mill for quite some time now.

A OnePlus phone with model number AC2003 has been listed on Geekbench. It is expected to be the OnePLus Z. The smartphone scored 612 and 1955 points in single-core and multi-core tests respectively.

Moreover, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm chipset with base frequency of 1.80GHz. It is likely to be the Snapdragon 765G SoC as hinted by a previous report. It is paired with 12GB of RAM. Further, it runs Android 10. The affordable OnePlus smartphone could be launched in July.

Source: Geekbench