OnePlus is rumored to be prepping to launch a mid-range device soon. The OnePlus Z or OnePlus Nord could be the company’s next launch. Now, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has hinted at the price of the upcoming device. He reposted OnePlus One’s announcement tweet from 2014 along with text that read, “It’s been a while…”

To recall, the first OnePlus device was launched at $299 for its 16GB storage model. Further, the 64GB variant came with a price tag of $349. Hence, OnePlus Z is expected to launch around the same price point. Thus, undercutting the iPhone SE price tag of $399. This lines with the previously leaked price tag. To recall, an OnePlus Z leak claimed that it could be priced at Rs 24,990 (~$330).

Moreover, its specifications were claimed to be leaked by a survey. The OnePlus Z is rumored to eature a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is claimed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Further, it could pack a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging. Plus, it may sport a 64MP + 16MP + 2MP triple rear camera setup and a 16MP selfie shooter.

OnePlus Z is tipped to be launched in India on July 10.