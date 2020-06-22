OnePlus 8 Lite, OnePlus Z

OnePlus is rumored to be prepping to launch a mid-range device soon. The OnePlus Z or OnePlus Nord could be the company’s next launch. Now, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has hinted at the price of the upcoming device. He reposted OnePlus One’s announcement tweet from 2014 along with text that read, “It’s been a while…”

To recall, the first OnePlus device was launched at $299 for its 16GB storage model. Further, the 64GB variant came with a price tag of $349. Hence, OnePlus Z is expected to launch around the same price point. Thus, undercutting the iPhone SE price tag of $399. This lines with the previously leaked price tag. To recall, an OnePlus Z leak claimed that it could be priced at Rs 24,990 (~$330).

Moreover, its specifications were claimed to be leaked by a survey. The OnePlus Z is rumored to eature a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is claimed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Further, it could pack a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging. Plus, it may sport a 64MP + 16MP + 2MP triple rear camera setup and a 16MP selfie shooter.

OnePlus Z is tipped to be launched in India on July 10.

You May Also Like
Reddit app on Android gets an Anonymous Browsing mode
When Anonymous Browsing mode is enabled, you cannot post, vote, comment, or perform any other activity that is associated with your account.
Realme X3
Realme X3 appears on Geekbench with 12GB RAM ahead of launch
The Realme X3 is likely to share most of its specifications with the X3 SuperZoom.
Twitter
Twitter is on a roll, adds new features to its ‘Lists’
It seems to be a staged rollout for Android and iOS users.