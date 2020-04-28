Up next
OnePlus Z – previously appearing in leaks as OnePlus 8 Lite – was expected to launch alongside the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, but the coronavirus crisis reportedly derailed those plans. As per a fresh leak, the OnePlus Z might finally go official in just over two months from now.

Tipster Max J. has shared an artwork that has an outline of what appears to be the OnePlus Z alongside a July launch tease. The phone’s outline in the artwork shows a circular cutout for the single front camera that is drilled in the center, somewhat like Samsung’s Infinity-O design language.

Notably, it matches with the design we saw on alleged OnePlus 8 Lite renders that surfaced a few months ago. OnePlus Z will reportedly employ the MediaTek Dimensity 1000L chipset that brings 5G to the table, and will debut as the first OnePlus phone to not feature a Qualcomm chip.

