OnePlus Z (OnePlus 8 Lite) was expected to be launched alongside the OnePlus 8 series. However, that didn’t happen and a new rumor claimed that the phone might finally go official in just over two months from now.

Now, a hands-on image of the phone has leaked online. The live shot showcases a flat display fitted with a punch-hole notch at the top-center. It also reveals that the device has an AMOLED display that is equipped with an in-screen fingerprint reader.

The OnePlus Z could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset. It may feature a 6.4-inch Optic AMOLED display with a full HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.

The phone is rumored to sport a triple rear camera setup and pack a 4,000mAh battery. It may arrive with up to 256GB of internal storage.

