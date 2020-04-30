OnePlus Z

OnePlus Z (OnePlus 8 Lite) was expected to be launched alongside the OnePlus 8 series. However, that didn’t happen and a new rumor claimed that the phone might finally go official in just over two months from now.

Now, a hands-on image of the phone has leaked online. The live shot showcases a flat display fitted with a punch-hole notch at the top-center. It also reveals that the device has an AMOLED display that is equipped with an in-screen fingerprint reader.

OnePlus Z

The OnePlus Z could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset. It may feature a 6.4-inch Optic AMOLED display with a full HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.

The phone is rumored to sport a triple rear camera setup and pack a 4,000mAh battery. It may arrive with up to 256GB of internal storage.

Source: true-tech.net

You May Also Like
iPhone se storage

iPhone SE – which color should I buy?

Here’s some help for you to decide which iPhone SE color to buy.

HUAWEI MatePad 10.4 retail listings reveal design and key specs ahead of launch

HUAWEI MatePad 10.4 will go official in China on April 23 and will reportedly rely on the Kirin 810 processor ticking alongside 6GB of RAM.

IFA 2020 is also cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic

The IFA 2020 physical event has been canceled after Germany has banned gatherings of more than 5,000 people. However, the event will still go on, in a different way