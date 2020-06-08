OnePLus Z has been in the rumor mill for quite some time now. The smartphone was tipped to be powered by a MediaTek chipset, then a rumor suggested that OnePlus will go with a Qualcomm SoC for its upcoming affordable phone. Now, key specifications of the device have leaked online alongside an attractive price tag.

The latest development comes from a thread on an online forum called DesiDime. Recently, some PayBack users received a survey. It asked whether they would be willing to purchase a smartphone from OnePlus with certain specifications and at a certain price. It is said to be referring to an unreleased OnePlus smartphone, which is expected to be the OnePlus Z.

As per the survey, the OnePlus Z will feature a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is claimed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Moreover, it could pack a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging. Coming to the optics, the OnePlus Z is tipped to sport a 64MP + 16MP + 2MP triple rear camera setup and a 16MP selfie shooter.

All of this for just Rs 24,990 (~$330). It should be noted that OnePlus keeps the price tag lower in India, so the pricing internationally could likely be higher. There is no information regarding the launch date yet. However, the company will be holding an event on July 2 for the launch of affordable OnePlus TVs in India.

Source: XDA-Developers