OnePlus 8 Lite, OnePlus Z

Shortly after publishing the spec leak story of the OnePlus Z, Android Central reported that the OnePlus Z will be launched in India on July 10. The information comes through its sources with the company.

The OnePlus Z is rumored to come equipped with a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 765 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Further, the device is said to sport a 64MP + 16MP + 2MP triple rear camera setup and a 16MP selfie shooter. It could pack a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging. Moreover, the device is claimed to be priced at Rs 24,990 (~$330). The company will also be holding an event on  July 2 for the launch of affordable OnePlus TVs

