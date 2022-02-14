We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Android

OnePlus is working on OxygenOS 13, and we’re confused

By Sanuj Bhatia February 14, 2022, 4:30 am
oxygen os 13 oneplus pocketnow Source: Pocketnow video

Just when we thought OnePlus will come up with a unified OS of ColorOS and OxygenOS, the company has announced its plans for Oxygen OS 13. When the company announced OnePlus 2.0, it said that it will merge the Oxygen OS skin with OPPO's Color OS skin for a "unified OS." However, it seems that it's nowhere close to happening as the company has announced OxygenOS 13, which we think will be based on Android 13.

The company has announced that it will be hosting its Open Ears Forum on February 28 (7:30 AM - 9:30 AM EST) where it will discuss OxygenOS 13 with fans and developers. Only 15 people will be allowed to join the event so turn in your application if you are interested.

oxygen os 13 Source: OnePlus

The company hasn't revealed any features of the Oxygen OS 13. Instead, it just says it wants to listen to customer feedback and wants to "co-create a perfect OxygenOS [with them]." But, this has left us rather confused. What about the ColorOS-OxygenOS unified operating system?

Oxygen OS 13? Color OS? Unified OS? What will be the OS of upcoming OnePlus smartphones?

So, when OnePlus announced the merger with OPPO, it said that it will come up with a unified OS that will share the codebase between ColorOS and OxygenOS. With OxygenOS 12, OnePlus merged some of the ColorOS code to its operating system, but it still isn't the 'unified OS' the company talked about. That Android skin is said to debut on a 2022 OnePlus flagship later this year.

However, it seems that OnePlus is having issues in developing its unified OS. Pete Lau has previously said that the company had issues in integrating the codebase of OxygenOS and ColorOS. So, until that happens, it seems that the company will continue to develop OxygenOS and hence Oxygen OS 13. We hope OnePlus issues a clarification about its current and upcoming OS(es) soon.

Source: OnePlus

Read More

 Accessories

These are the best colorful Galaxy S22 cases

We have collected some of the best Samsung Galaxy S22 colorful cases that we could find on Amazon today. Our list includes hardshell, silicone, rugged, slim, and lightweight cases with precise cutouts. Check it out!

By Roland Udvarlaki February 14, 2022, 12:00 am
Accessories

Best MicroSD alternatives for Galaxy S22

Too bad that the Samsung Galaxy S22 series doesn't come with a microSD card slot. Have loads of important data on a microSD card? Here are the best microSD alternatives for the Galaxy S22.

By Sanuj Bhatia February 13, 2022, 6:00 pm
Accessories

These are the best Galaxy S22 clear cases

We have collected some of the best Samsung Galaxy S22 clear cases that we could find on Amazon today. Our list includes hardshell, silicone, rugged, slim, and lightweight cases with precise cutouts. Check it out!

By Roland Udvarlaki February 13, 2022, 12:00 pm

Search

Latest Articles