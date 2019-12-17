Lava Red OnePlus 5T
OnePlus will host a special event at the upcoming 2020 CES, and, as the company is turning six years old today, its CEO Pete Lau announced that it will show off the OnePlus Concept One.

The name chosen, OnePlus Concept One, hints that this device is just the first, and the company will likely develop and show off others in the future.

While no details were announced, the press release mentions “new technology and an alternate design approach for the future of smartphones”.

Pocketnow will be at CES early next year and bring you all the details about the OnePlus Concept One, and everything else happening at the show.

