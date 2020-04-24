Image: OnePlus Community Forum
We reported earlier this week that a small number of OnePlus 8 Pro users have started noticing a weird green tint on the phone’s display, a bit similar to what happened with the Galaxy S20 Ultra users recently. It appears that the green tint is visible when the brightness is set to low levels.

Well, the user complaints on the official community forum and social media have attracted OnePlus’ attention, and the company is now at work to fix it via software updates. OnePlus says the issue is currently being investigated and corrective updates will be rolled out when they are ready.

“Regarding green tint, when the brightness of an AMOLED display is turned very low, some users may notice some discoloration that disappears when the screen brightness increases. We are working to resolve this in our next OTA.” David Y from OnePlus’ product marketing team said regarding the issue.

