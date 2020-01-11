OnePlus has recently shown us an interesting smartphone during CES 2020, and it seems that they are ready to give us something else. The company has sent out press invites for an upcoming event in Shenzhen China, and according to speculation, we could see the company’s first 120Hz refresh rate screens.

OnePlus is getting ready to hold a special event on January 13th in China. This event is believed to be a short briefing focused on the new screens that we may see in future OnePlus smartphones. These new screens are supposed to come with at least 90Hz refresh rates, as co-founder Carl Pei mentioned not long ago, so it wouldn’t be crazy to believe that these new screens would be able to reach 120Hz refresh rates. In any case, we will soon find out exactly what OnePlus has prepared for us. We will keep you posted.

Source GSM Arena

Via FonArena