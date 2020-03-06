OnePlus is one of the most popular brands in India. Hence, the country is an important market for OnePlus. To take it forward, OnePlus has launched a new service in the country.

OnePlus will now be offering doorstep repair services in select cities across the country. As per the press release, the company has already run a successful six-month pilot program for the new initiative. The service is now available across Bangalore, New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune.

OnePlus plans to expand its doorstep phone fixing service to all tier-1 and several tier-2 cities in India by the end of the year.

“As an extension to this initiative, OnePlus also provides free product pick-up and drop-off service for OnePlus users seeking to resolve any issues with their product. This service is available in over 8000 pin codes, covering 80% of India,” says OnePlus.