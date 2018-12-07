OnePlus will not have the first Snapdragon 855 phone. Instead, OnePlus will be “among the first” to feature Qualcomm’s latest and greatest. Confused? It’s not your fault. Let’s try to clarify. Qualcomm introduced its next-generation mobile platform, the Snapdragon 855 chip. It happened at its special convention on December 4, and if you missed it, make sure to read up on everything the chip has to offer.

Taking the stage at the Qualcomm Tech Summit was OnePlus CEO Pete Lau. A slide at the presentation made it sound like the next OnePlus flagship will be the first smartphone to feature the Snapdragon 855. This got everyone thinking that OnePlus has been working hard on its 2019 flagship, and that it will come very early next year.

Apparently, there was a language barrier that got itself involved. OnePlus sent Engadget some clarification. Looks like OnePlus will be “among the first”, not “the first”. There’s quite a difference. This is what a spokesperson for the company said:

We appreciate the opportunity to clarify that we will be one of the first to have access to, and use, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, and apologize for the miscommunication.

Now that it’s clear OnePlus will not be “the first”, but, instead, “among the first” to feature the Snapdragon 855, the question is: who will be “the first”? Samsung has a great opportunity with the Galaxy S10, but there are other key players as well, including LG.