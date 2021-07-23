Earlier this month, we’ve reported that OnePlus has been optimizing its Oxygen OS in a very strange way, in fact, it was so strange, Geekbench even delisted the OnePlus devices from its benchmark application. OnePlus has confirmed later that the optimization was on purpose to improve the experience and to save battery life, to improve heat management on the device after prolonged use, but many were not convinced of OnePlus’ good intentions.

OnePlus went even as far as stating that today’s high-end chipsets are far too powerful just to browse the internet and look up recipes, which is a valid point. Still, the company should’ve stay transparent and open about it from the beginning, which is how all of this drama could’ve been avoided. Geerkbench, for one, thought of this as a way of cheating, hence why it deemed it important to remove the OnePlus flagships from the list used by a number of media outlets and tens of thousands of other users.

As a result of the controversy, OnePlus has confirmed that it plans to address the issue in Oxygen OS 12. A OnePlus employee confirmed that the company would soon add a toggle to enable and disable the performance optimization feature in the next version of Oxygen OS.

“Thank you all for your feedback and suggestions on this topic. Our R&D team is currently working to add an option to let you turn on/off this optimized mode. Our aim is to have this ready for one of the first builds of OxygenOS 12 so you will have better control over the performance of your phone moving forward. We just want to say, this has been a really important reminder for us to always keep our users at the heart of what we do, so thanks again for your feedback.”