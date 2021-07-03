We have great news for OnePlus fans and users. As you know, OnePlus has recently announced that it will become an OPPO sub-brand, which means that we are going to get the same goodies that are coming to OPPO users. In other words, OnePlus devices will also get three years of Android support.

Back in May, we received word that Vivo had decided to expand its software support for the flagship X series, meaning that these devices will get three years of major Android OS upgrades and security upgrades for select models launching after July 2021. Now, OPPO followed the same steps as Vivo, so that selected OPPO phones will also get three years of Android updates. Furthermore, these three years of Android updates will also be applied to OnePlus devices, as OxygenOS and ColorOS will soon become closer together.

OnePlus explained in a forum post that it is “working on integrating the codebase of OxygenOS and ColorOS.”

“This is a change that you will likely not even notice since it’s happening behind the scenes. We now have a larger and even more capable team of developers, more advanced R&D resources, and a more streamlined development process all coming together to improve the OxygenOS experience.”

However, do not expect to get ColorOS on OnePlus devices outside of China, as we will still have OxygenOS as the global OS for OnePlus smartphones. Still, there’s no information regarding possible visual changes in OxygenOS, even though it may be something coming whether we like it or not, or at least that’s what the latest Android 12 beta for the OnePlus 9 suggests. But leaving that for later, we will focus on great news for every OnePlus user, as the company will give us a stronger Android update schedule and three years of support for its latest devices, including the Nord series.

“Most importantly, with this change, we are happy to announce an improved software maintenance schedule for the lifecycle of our open market smartphones:

Flagship product line (including T / R) : The OnePlus 8 series and newer devices will receive 3 major Android updates and 4 years of security updates.

: The OnePlus 8 series and newer devices will receive 3 major Android updates and 4 years of security updates. Nord / Nord CE: The first OnePlus Nord and newer Nord / Nord CE devices will receive 2 major Android updates and 3 years of security updates.

The first OnePlus Nord and newer Nord / Nord CE devices will receive 2 major Android updates and 3 years of security updates. Nord N series: Starting from N10 and N100, all N series devices will receive 1 major Android update and 3 years of security updates.”

Unfortunately, not every single device will be eligible for these new three years of Android updates. OnePlus also clarifies that only the OnePlus 8 series or newer models will be eligible, meaning that if you’re still carrying a OnePlus 7 model or anything before that, you may want to consider upgrading to a newer phone.

“Note: Flagship devices released prior to the OnePlus 8 series will follow the previous schedule of 2 major Android updates and 3 years of security updates. Software update plans for carrier versions will follow the requirements of our carrier partners.”

Source OnePlus Forums

Via 9to5Google