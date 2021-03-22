OnePlus Watch is all set to launch alongside the OnePlus 9 series on March 23. Ahead of the launch, renders of the device have already leaked online. Now, a new leak tips the price of the upcoming product. According to the tipster Ishan Agarwal, the OnePlus Watch will be priced at EUR 150 in the European market.

The tipster took to Twitter to post some more renders of OnePlus Watch alongside its price. As per him, the OnePlus Watch price will start at around €150 for the European/EU Market. Further, it is said to come in two color options of Black and Silver. The device could be priced according to each market. Hence, you are requested to not convert €150 in your currency and assume the OnePlus Watch price in your country.

As per the renders, the device will have two buttons on each side. The top button on the right edge will come with the ‘OnePlus’ logo embedded on it. It is likely to feature silicone straps, as we can see in the render. The company has already confirmed to run RTOS instead of WearOS. While this is good news for the battery, it might not be so good for the functionality.

The OnePlus Watch will come with a circular dial, which could measure 46mm. While there is no information on the processor used, the smartwatch could come with 4GB of RAM. Plus, it could be rated IP68 for dust and water resistance, and have a SpO2 sensor onboard.

As per previous leak, the OnePlus Watch will offer automatic workout detection, a swimming mode, sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, stress tracking and more. The device is said to feature a “multitude of activity tracking modes.” Coming to the smarts, it could allow you to make or answer phone calls, display notifications, and control music on your smartphone. Additionally, it might double up as a remote control for OnePlus TVs.

The OnePlus Watch is also tipped to feature Warp Charge technology, which is said to provide a week’s battery life in just 20 minutes of charge. It could be made available in both standard and LTE variants.