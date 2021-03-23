The first OnePlus smartwatch is finally here, and the company is calling it the OnePlus Watch. Unimaginative naming aside, the device is actually quite a compelling package. Let’s start with the design. The OnePlus wearable has a round dial made of stainless steel and comes in two colors – silver and black – paired with rubberized straps. There is also a OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition that is made out of harder and more corrosion-resistant cobalt alloy, and rocks a golden finish that goes with a leather strap. The screen is protected by sapphire glass while the bezel has a concentric ring pattern.

Stainless steel build, 46mm round dial, and sapphire glass protection

OnePlus Watch offers an IP68 and 5ATM certified build, and is said to last over two weeks of moderate usage, and a week’s worth of battery life with intensive usage. There is support for fast charging as well, and it is claimed to provide a day’s worth of usage with just five minutes of charging, while 20 minutes of charging will fill the 402mAh battery enough to last a full week. And oh, there are over 50 watch faces.

There are a ton of workout modded available. Over 110, as per the company. And oh, there is a dedicated Parkour mode as well. You get features such as heart rate monitoring, stress detection, blood oxygen saturation monitoring, inactivity alerts, and more. The OnePlus Watch can also measure SWOLF efficiency, which is essentially a metric of how good your swimming performance was – the lower, the better.

You get over 110 workout modes and ability to use it as a remote with OnePlus TV

Coming to its smart capabilities, it lets you respond to notifications, answer phone calls, control music playback, and even use it as a remote shutter button for clicking images. There is 4GB of onboard storage, on which only 2GB is available to users. OnePlus Watch can also be paired with the OnePlus TV, letting users control volume or automatically turn off the TV when it detects that you’ve fallen asleep.

The OnePlus Watch has been priced at $159, and will be up for grabs starting April 14 from the official OnePlus website. We’ll soon have the detailed review up on the Pocketnow YouTube channel, so stay tuned for that. Also, if you think that the OnePlus Watch looks familiar, well, that’s because the similarity with Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 is a bit uncanny!