OnePlus has already confirmed that it will be launching its first smartwatch alongside the OnePlus 9 series on March 23, which is just around the corner. While the name of the device isn’t yet clear, it is being called ‘OnePlus Watch’. Now, ahead of the launch, a new leak has revealed most of the specifications of the upcoming device.

The information comes from a report by Pricebaba, which has partnered with tipster Ishan Agarwal. While OnePlus is yet to say anything about its upcoming wearable, we now know almost everything about the device. The OnePlus Watch is tipped to feature a circular dial, which could measure 46mm. It is said to be made available in two color variants of Black and Silver. Further, it will come with IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Hence, we can assume it to offer swimming as part of its fitness modes. It could come with 4GB of onboard storage.

OnePlus Watch leak says that it will offer automatic workout detection, a swimming mode, sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, stress tracking and more. There will be a SpO2 sensor onboard. The publication goes on to say that we can expect the watch to feature a “multitude of activity tracking modes.” The device will allow you to make or answer phone calls, display notifications, and control music on your smartphone.

Moreover, as per the latest OnePlus Watch leak, the wearable will double up as a remote control for OnePlus TVs. One of the most important features of OnePlus smartphones – Warp Charge – is also coming to the smartwatch. However, what sort of fast charging it will offer in terms of wattage is still unknown. It is said that Warp Charge will enable you to use the OnePlus Watch for a week with just 20 minutes of charge. Hence, we can assume it to not run WearOS.

As of now, there is no word on the processor. It could be made available in both standard and LTE variants.