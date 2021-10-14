OnePlus introduced its first smartwatch, the plainly named OnePlus Watch, earlier this year. While the smartwatch offers decent specs, stainless steel build, IP68 rating, fast charging, and plenty of watch faces, the Watch failed to impress a lot of users. Now, to hype up the product again, OnePlus is set to introduce a Harry Potter edition of its Watch.

For a generation that still remembers magic.

Know more: https://t.co/Xhez6ZvWRB#SmartEverywear pic.twitter.com/QiMvKXgV1Z — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) October 13, 2021

The company took to Twitter to tease the Harry Potter version of the smartwatch. The teaser reads, “For a generation that still remembers magic” and says the smartwatch is “Coming Soon.” Though the Twitter teaser doesn’t explicitly confirm the name, it does drop a few hints that confirm that the Watch will somewhat be related to Harry Potter.

It shows the Watch with a brown leather strap with the Hogwarts’ logo engraved. Moreover, the website of the new edition promo reads “Calling all Witches and Wizards” and has the “hpwatch” in the URL where “hp” likely means Harry Potter. The smartwatch’s exclusive watch faces and themes have also leaked. The exclusive watch faces include themes like Hogwarts, Hogwarts Seal, Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw.

The OnePlus Watch Harry Potter edition is expected to come with the same specs as the standard edition Watch. It will likely come with the same 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display which will show the Harry Potter watch faces in true punchy colors. OnePlus hasn’t revealed anything else apart from the teaser, like the release date or anything else, but we expect more information to be revealed soon.

Via: GSMArena