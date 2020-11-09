OnePlus recently announced its OnePlus 8T special edition smartphone. The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition was launched in China last week. Now, rumors suggest that the company could be preparing the same special edition of its upcoming watch.

Rumors around the OnePlus Watch first started coming in August when it was reportedly certified by the Singapore IMDA, which also revealed the watch has the model number W301GB. However, recently, the development of the OnePlus Watch was tipped to be delayed. There were no official reasons behind this delay, but it might end up being caused by complications with production or software development.

Now, straps of the OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition have leaked online. The development was shared by Digital Chat Station on Weibo. While the straps themselves don’t reveal anything about the wearable, we can expect it to feature a black and yellow dual-tone finish with a OnePlus and Cyberpunk branding. It could be powered by Qualcomm’s recently-announced Snapdragon Wear 4100.

As far as design goes, it is believed that the OnePlus Watch was going to arrive with a circular display, instead of the square display found in the OPPO Watch, which also looks very similar to the Apple Watch design.

While many expect it to run Google’s WearOS, recent rumors have claimed that it might not be the case. However, the company’s sister company, OPPO, uses Wear OS in international markets, there’s a possibility that the OnePlus Watch may run the same operating system. Notably, another sister brand, Realme, uses a forked version of FreeRT OS. So there’s also a chance that OnePlus could ship its device with similar software.