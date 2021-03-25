Alongside the OnePlus 9 series, the company announced its first-ever smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch. It is priced at $159, and will go on sale starting April 14. But did you know you can get it for $139? OnePlus US and OnePlus Canada are offering $20 off on the pre-orders of their wearable.

The information comes from a tweet, which leads us to a post on OnePlus forum that details the offer. OnePlus says, “we would like to give each and every one of you a $20 credit toward the new OnePlus Watch. From March 23rd, 11:10 AM EDT to April 14th, 00:00 AM EDT, you will able to claim this $20 credit, applicable to anyone in the US and Canada.”

You need to go to this page and click on the “claim now” button,” which is available till April 14 midnight. Then, you can visit OnePlus.com on April 14, 11 AM EST to place your order. And, done! Your $20 Voucher will be automatically applied at check out. However, this voucher will be valid till June 1 so make sure you place your order by June 1 before the credit expires.

The OnePlus Watch features a round 46mm dial made of stainless steel. It comes in two color options of Silver and Black. The smartwatch is IP68 rated and offers a 5ATM certified build. It is claimed to last two weeks on a single charge. Moreover, you get support for Warp Charging that is said to provide a day’s worth of usage with just five minutes of charging, and a week’s worth of usage with a 20 minute charge. It packs a 402mAh battery. Plus, you get over 50 watch faces to choose from.

The OnePlus Watch offers over 110 workout modes including a dedicated Parkour mode. There are features such as heart rate monitoring, stress detection, blood oxygen saturation monitoring, inactivity alerts, and more. As for smart features, it lets you see notifications, answer phone calls, control music playback, and even use it as a remote shutter button for clicking images.