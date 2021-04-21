The OnePlus Watch finally made its debut last month. But despite all the hype and hoopla, the first OnePlus smartwatch received some scathing criticism for a whole lot of issues ranging from software shortcomings to tracking inaccuracies. Well, the folks over at OnePlus appear to have paid heed to the concerns and have rolled out the first software update that addresses some of the key problems spotted by the tech community.

OnePlus says that the software update improves the GPS reliability, enhances the accuracy of tracking for activities such as walking and running, and fixes the erratic raise-to-wake functionality. Following is the complete changelog of the OnePlus Watch software update:

Improved GPS performance

Improved accuracy of activity tracking (walking and running)

Optimized heart rate monitoring algorithm

Enabled notification app icons for the most frequently used apps

Improved raise-to-wake function

Optimized notification syncing algorithm

Fixed some known bugs

Improved system stability

The update has started rolling out for OnePlus Watch users in the US and Canada, and will expand to other regions in the days to come. In addition to the aforementioned changes, OnePlus has also outlined some of the features that it is currently working on. The first one is an always-on display mode, alongside an AI-driven watch face tool. For fitness enthusiasts, OnePlus says it is going to enable all the 110+ workout modes that the watch supports.

Soon, the OnePlus Watch will show time in a 12-hour format too.

OnePlus Watch will also add a remote camera shutter functionality when paired with a phone running Android 6 or a later version. Another weird problem that the OnePlus Watch is going to fix soon is with the time format. Oddly, the OnePlus wearable only supports showing the time in a 24-hour format, something not many potential buyers were happy about. Thankfully, that will change soon with support for a 12-hour time format that will arrive via another software update.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 In case the OnePlus Watch doesn’t cut it for you, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 is a great choice. This one not only looks super clean, but also offers an MIL-STD-810G certified build with IP68 dust and water resistance. The software is feature-loaded, and there are a ton of fitness-centric capabilities that also include blood oxygen level and blood pressure monitoring. View at Amazon