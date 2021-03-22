We recently had our first look at the upcoming OnePlus Watch, and some of its key details were confirmed by the company last week. Leaks about its specs and capabilities have also surfaced, and now, alleged marketing shots of the device have made their online. Prolific certification watcher and leakster Mukul Sharma aka @stufflistings has shared what appears to be marketing renders of the OnePlus Watch in two colors – silver and black.

OnePlus Watch official images. The watch will come in a special Cobalt Limited Edition as well. This one will have a flat display, vegan leather band, sapphire glass and different color.

Looks like there will be a Limited Edition Cobalt model too rocking some gold bling

The OnePlus Watch model with the silver case is paired with a beige strap that appears to be made out of silicone. The black trim, on the other hand, has a matching black strap that appears to have a wavy pattern on it. The design actually looks neat, and is reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2. Actually, the resemblance to Samsung’s smartwatch is a tad too uncanny here.

As per leaks, the OnePlus Watch will come in a single 46mm variant and could offer capabilities such as continuous heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurement, and dedicated swimming mode as well. There will be a ton of activity tracking mode, and a promise of seamless integration with OnePlus’ ecosystem of products that even includes controlling a TV with the smartwatch that will reportedly be priced around €150 in the European market.

1.39-inch, 454 x 454 HD AMOLED panel, 2.5D glass, 326 PPI

402mAh battery, 5 days sleep blood oxygen monitoring, 25 hours continuous exercise with GPS, 5ATM IP68

The upcoming wearable is also said to offer support for fast charging too, providing enough juice for a week’s worth of usage with just 20 minutes of charging. Last week, OnePlus confirmed that the OnePlus Watch won’t be running Wear OS, as the company is going for a custom RTOS-based software experience. I argued that ditching Wear OS is a good move, especially if you take the pricing and battery life into consideration. My colleague, however, thinks that no Wear OS means users will be devoid of advanced app functionalities such as actionable notifications.