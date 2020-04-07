It is now almost confirmed that OnePlus 8 Pro will support up to 30W wireless fast charging. Hence, the company is tipped to launch a wireless charger alongside the OnePlus 8 series on April 14. Now, new details of the product have appeared online.

The upcoming device could be called OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger. It is said to charge the OnePlus 8 Pro 50% in just 30 minutes and 100% in 80 minutes. Moreover, it is rumored to come equipped with a cooling fan inside.

The OnePlus wireless charger is also tipped to have AI Sleep Mode that will turn off the fan at night. Further, it will come with dust detection and overheating protection.

The upcoming product could cost €70 in the Europe market.

Notably, none of the details have been teased or confirmed by the company yet. Hence we suggest readers to take it as pinch of salt.

Source: Twitter