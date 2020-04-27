OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger
Up next
Author
Tags

OnePlus announced its Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger alongside the OnePlus 8 series. Since then, the price of the phones has been revealed, but the cost of the new wireless charger remains unknown.

However, a new report claims that the OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger could be priced at Rs 3,990 (~52). For reference, it is priced at $69.95 (~Rs 5,300) in the States. The device comes with features like smart detection that allows it to automatically switch off in Bedtime Mode.

It also has foreign object detection and built-in overheating, overcurrent, and overvoltage protection. It is claimed to charge the phones with covers as thick as 8mm.

Source: Pricebaba

You May Also Like
OPPO Enco W31

OPPO Enco W31 TWS earbuds with 94ms of latency launched in China

It will be made available in black, pink and white color options.

Pocketnow Daily: iPhone SE NOT as POWERFUL as we thought?(video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the AnTuTu scores for the latest iPhone SE, the specs and launch date of the LG Velvet and more

Apple could be working on two new high-end wireless headphones

We could soon receive two new over-ear modular headphones from Apple that would arrive to compete in the premium wireless segment