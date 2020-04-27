OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger
OnePlus announced its Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger alongside the OnePlus 8 series. Since then, the price of the phones has been revealed, but the cost of the new wireless charger remains unknown.

However, a new report claims that the OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger could be priced at Rs 3,990 (~52). For reference, it is priced at $69.95 (~Rs 5,300) in the States. The device comes with features like smart detection that allows it to automatically switch off in Bedtime Mode.

It also has foreign object detection and built-in overheating, overcurrent, and overvoltage protection. It is claimed to charge the phones with covers as thick as 8mm.

Source: Pricebaba

