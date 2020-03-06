OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus has just launched a new Ideas campaign. This is a co-creation platform that will let users pitch their software ideas, and who knows, maybe they will feature in the next OnePlus device.

If there’s a company that hears what their users and fans have to say, that’s OnePlus. Now the Chinese company has announced its Ideas program that will let the OnePlus community discover and develop the new features that will arrive in future devices. This campaign started today, and it will be active until April 30th. The OnePlus OxygenOS team will select the top 5 most-liked software ideas every two weeks to review. Then, after four rounds, the creators of the select few “Adopted Ideas” will receive a VIP ticket to an upcoming OnePlus event, a pair of OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 earbuds, and exclusive community rewards. Yeah, OnePlus would also pay for your travel expenses.

In order to submit your ideas, you will need to have a OnePlus community account, and once that’s done, you can go to the official Ideas page to post your ideas or vote for the features you like the most.

