OnePlus’ President and COO, Kinder Liu, announced that the company would release its first foldable smartphone in the second half of 2023, back at MWC 2023. As we slowly approach the second half of this year, the rumors are ramping up, and we now have new render images showcasing the alleged OnePlus V Fold foldable smartphone.

The new render images completely showcase the rumored OnePlus V Fold flagship device in all of its glory, showing us the device from multiple angles. The renders were made by OnLeaks and Smartprix, and reveal the foldable with a relatively large circular camera island.

The back of the device contains a large OnePlus logo in the middle, and a large, circular camera island, similar to the one we’ve seen on the recent OPPO Find X6 Pro flagship. The camera island appears to house three sensors, and it could benefit from the Hasselblad branding and additional optimizations we’ve seen on previous OnePlus flagships. The device could have a traditional wide angle, an ultrawide, and a periscope telephoto sensor array.

Strangely, the top right corner of the phone appears to house the LED flash, which is a rather odd and strange choice that we’ve not seen before.

The back of the device is covered with a faux leather finish, and the source mentions that OnePlus could introduce other variants with traditional materials such as metal and glass. There’s no information about the color variants, but we speculate it could be similar to the color palette that’s used for the flagship series.

The device will fold outward in a now-traditional fold form factor. Opening the device reveals a previously rumored 8-inch display. We don’t have the exact sizing for the cover screen, but both panels could sport a 120Hz panel. The cover screen will also have a punch-hole cutout that’ll house the front-facing camera.

On the side, the V Fold will reportedly have an alert slider to mute notifications and volume buttons. There’s also a slim power button with an embedded fingerprint sensor, similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Google Pixel Fold.

Rumor has it that the OnePlus V Fold could be equipped with a large 4,800 mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast wired charging. There’s no word whether the device would support wireless charging, or whether it’ll have any ingress protection against dust and water.

There’s not much known about the OnePlus V Fold just yet, but previous rumors suggested it could be revealed sometime in the third quarter of 2023, and the latest reports pinpoint to a possible August launch window. Whatever the case is, the OnePlus V Fold looks promising, judging the device from the new render images. It seems like it could be a competitive device, assuming the renders are accurate and true.

OnePlus will have a tough job convincing users as more smartphone makers are entering the foldable territory where Samsung is still the number one company with its Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series of devices. Samsung is also expected to release its new foldable generation at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, where the company will likely unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5, alongside the new Galaxy Tab S9 series of tablets, and the Galaxy Watch 6 series of smartwatches.