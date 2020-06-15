Your OnePlus phone might soon help you find a charging station nearby when it’s running out of battery juice. The folks over at XDA-Developers have dived deep in the code of the stock Settings app on a OnePlus 8 series device running the Android 11 Beta 1 (Developer Preview) and found the mention of a “Find Stations” feature.

Image: XDA-Developers

The code clearly mentions “Notify when there is a charging station nearby,” and also reveals that users will have to provide location permission to take advantage of this useful feature. Additionally, a graphic asset has also been unearthed from the code showing a charging station with a pair of USB Type-A ports and a socket.

And it appears that OnePlus has already started laying the groundwork for its network of charging stations that will be discoverable via the upcoming feature. Twitter user Akash Gupta (@UrAvgHomoSapien) spotted OnePlus-branded War Charge stations at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. Interestingly, the port layout seen in the graphic asset is similar to what the real station looks like.

Via: XDA-Developers

You May Also Like
Android 11
Android 11 name – What will the new version of Android be called?
If you are waiting to hear what dessert name Android 11 will be named after, you are in for some disappointment.
Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite goes official in India for Rs 27,999
Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite was launched in the U.S.A. on April 16. The tablet…
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Samsung tests pushing ads in stock apps and even the lock screen
Based on a screenshot shared on the Samsung community forum in Korea, users might be forced to watch a 15-second ad to unlock their device.