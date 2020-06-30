The name of OnePlus’ upcoming budget phone has been a mystery so far, with fans torn between OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Z, OnePlus 8 Lite, and whatnot. Well, the smoke finally clears and the name has been officially confirmed – OnePlus Nord. What is Nord though? We don’t know, at least not yet.

In the first episode of its four-part documentary film about the upcoming phone, OnePlus founder and CEO Pete Lau revealed that OnePlus Nord will be the company’s first product below the $500 mark in the recent years. Another notable piece of information is that the phone will be sold in India and Europe.

As for fans in the US market, the company says OnePlus Nord will arrive in the hands of a select few users in the country ‘through a highly limited beta program after launch’. The video also gives us a glimpse of the phone’s design, rocking dual front-facing cameras and a flat display. It might turn out to be an early prototype design, but here it is:

You May Also Like
Here’s your first look at Samsung’s upcoming budget phone – the Galaxy A01 Core
It will reportedly come equipped with a removable battery, a convenience you’ll now rarely come across in the smartphone world.
Pocketnow Daily: #WWDC20: Widgets, Apple Silicon & Why You Should Care! (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about everything announced today at the latest WWDC 2020, where we saw what Apple will give to its users
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S20 series gets July Android security patch with new update
It brings brings camera tweaks like better magnification shots (zoom shots) and improved video stabilization.