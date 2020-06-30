The name of OnePlus’ upcoming budget phone has been a mystery so far, with fans torn between OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Z, OnePlus 8 Lite, and whatnot. Well, the smoke finally clears and the name has been officially confirmed – OnePlus Nord. What is Nord though? We don’t know, at least not yet.

In the first episode of its four-part documentary film about the upcoming phone, OnePlus founder and CEO Pete Lau revealed that OnePlus Nord will be the company’s first product below the $500 mark in the recent years. Another notable piece of information is that the phone will be sold in India and Europe.

As for fans in the US market, the company says OnePlus Nord will arrive in the hands of a select few users in the country ‘through a highly limited beta program after launch’. The video also gives us a glimpse of the phone’s design, rocking dual front-facing cameras and a flat display. It might turn out to be an early prototype design, but here it is: