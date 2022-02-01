OnePlus’ unified OS may not be ready in time for OnePlus 10 Pro’s global launch

The OnePlus 10 Pro is, without a doubt, an amazing smartphone. OnePlus announced the device last month, but unfortunately, this launch was only limited to the Chinese market, where it started selling on January 13. However, the rest of the world is still waiting for it to become available. The company confirmed that the OnePlus 10 Pro would launch globally later this year, but there’s still no official information about when this will happen. What we know is that OnePlus and OPPO wanted to launch this device using a unified OS. However, the latest rumor claims that the OnePlus 10 Pro will arrive sometime next month with Oxygen OS 12, as OnePlus and OPPO may have decided to postpone the release of this new OS.

“OnePlus and OPPO in September last year announced they will launch a new unified OS that would replace the existing OxygenOS custom skin on OnePlus phones.”

According to a report from 91mobiles, the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro will arrive with Oxygen OS 12 out of the box. Still, this won’t be a regular Oxygen OS version since it will also include a custom skin on top. In contrast, the Chinese version of the OnePlus 10 Pro comes with ColorOS skin on top, so we will have to wait to see how that turns out.

“Now, 91mobiles has exclusively learned from noted leakster Yogesh Brar that the unified OS has been delayed and that the OnePlus 10 Pro global version will run on Oxygen OS 12 custom skin out of the box.”

We aren’t expecting any other changes, as we believe that the international version will feature the same 6.7-inch second-generation LTPO OLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rates, Dual Color calibration. A new camera setup is also included, and it comes with three new sensors, including a 48MP primary, a 50MP ultrawide, and an 8MP telephoto sensor.

OnePlus 9 Pro The OnePlus 9 Pro comes with a powerful Snapdragon 888 5G capable chipset, and it has a large 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz LTP display. It's perfect for gaming, and multitasking.

Inside the OnePlus 10 Pro, we will most likely find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 12GB RAM, and options that will get you 128 and 256GB storage options. Color options will include Volcanic Black, Emerald Forest, and we are also expecting new and crazy charging speeds. The new OnePlus 10 Pro comes with 80W SuperVOOC wired charge and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging to juice its 5,000mAh battery.

Source: 91Mobiles