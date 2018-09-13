New OnePlus Type-C Bullets earphones announced
There were some rumors recently about updated Bullets earphone from OnePlus, especially after certification documents popped-up. Today, OnePlus is officially introducing an updated USB-C version of the Bullets V2, dubbed the Type–C Bullets.
The new OnePlus Type-C Bullets will be launched together with the OnePlus 6T flagship
killer, likely on October 17. The price of the new OnePlus Type-C Bullets will remain the same as the one for the Bullets V2, meaning $19.95. They will be available only at oneplus.com.
The new earphones are intended to be a step-up from the V2, by delivering a superior soundscape. Design-wise, they will follow in the footsteps of the predecessor, but OnePlus wanted to make them more durable. This was achieved by adding aramid fiber to the wire, so that the Type–C Bullets are more stretch resistant.
The new Type-C Bullets will be based on delivering a superior soundscape and will be a step up from Bullets V2, once again effectively balancing design with utility and versatility to enhance the overall audio experience. The Type-C Bullets will echo the metal design of the OnePlus Bullets V2. Each detail of these earphones is crafted with the unique attention to detail that OnePlus is known for – for example, to make Type-C Bullets easier to use, the company has added aramid fiber to the wire in-order to make the Type-C Bullets more durable and resistant to stretching.
The Type-C Bullets include improved sound quality. Music is heard how it was intended to sound thanks to a built-in high-end, professional DAC by Ciruss Logic. It has a higher dynamic range, higher signal-to-noise ratio and low noise floor. When compared to the 3.5 mm jack that uses analog, Type-C headphones ensures minimal loss of quality for a superior audio outcome.
According to a survey conducted by OnePlus, in early 2017, 80% of users used in-jack headphones regularly, while, in a poll in 2018, that number dropped drastically with 59% of users switching to wireless headsets. OnePlus is again demonstrating its flexibility, offering options for different users by developing Type-C Bullets to complement the already revered Bullets Wireless.
