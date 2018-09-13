New OnePlus Type-C Bullets earphones announced

There were some rumors recently about updated Bullets earphone from OnePlus, especially after certification documents popped-up. Today, OnePlus is officially introducing an updated USB-C version of the Bullets V2, dubbed the Type–C Bullets.

The new OnePlus Type-C Bullets will be launched together with the OnePlus 6T flagship killer , likely on October 17. The price of the new OnePlus Type-C Bullets will remain the same as the one for the Bullets V2, meaning $19.95. They will be available only at oneplus.com.

The new earphones are intended to be a step-up from the V2, by delivering a superior soundscape. Design-wise, they will follow in the footsteps of the predecessor, but OnePlus wanted to make them more durable. This was achieved by adding aramid fiber to the wire, so that the Type–C Bullets are more stretch resistant.

More information can be found in the press release below.