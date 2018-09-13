Accessories

New OnePlus Type-C Bullets earphones announced

There were some rumors recently about updated Bullets earphone from OnePlus, especially after certification documents popped-up. Today, OnePlus is officially introducing an updated USB-C version of the Bullets V2, dubbed the TypeC Bullets.

The new OnePlus Type-C Bullets will be launched together with the OnePlus 6T flagship killer, likely on October 17. The price of the new OnePlus Type-C Bullets will remain the same as the one for the Bullets V2, meaning $19.95. They will be available only at oneplus.com.

The new earphones are intended to be a step-up from the V2, by delivering a superior soundscape. Design-wise, they will follow in the footsteps of the predecessor, but OnePlus wanted to make them more durable. This was achieved by adding aramid fiber to the wire, so that the TypeC Bullets are more stretch resistant.

Press Release

San Francisco, California, September 13, 2018 – OnePlus, today announced that it will be introducing an updated USB-C version of the company’s acclaimed Bullets V2, dubbed the Type-C Bullets. These new earphones are set to be launched alongside the company’s next device, projected for Q4 2018. The Type-C Bullets will be priced the same as the existing Bullets V2 at $19.95, and will be available for purchase on oneplus.com. 

The new Type-C Bullets will be based on delivering a superior soundscape and will be a step up from Bullets V2, once again effectively balancing design with utility and versatility to enhance the overall audio experience. The Type-C Bullets will echo the metal design of the OnePlus Bullets V2. Each detail of these earphones is crafted with the unique attention to detail that OnePlus is known for – for example, to make Type-C Bullets easier to use, the company has added aramid fiber to the wire in-order to make the Type-C Bullets more durable and resistant to stretching. 

The Type-C Bullets include improved sound quality. Music is heard how it was intended to sound thanks to a built-in high-end, professional DAC by Ciruss Logic. It has a higher dynamic range, higher signal-to-noise ratio and low noise floor. When compared to the 3.5 mm jack that uses analog, Type-C headphones ensures minimal loss of quality for a superior audio outcome. 

According to a survey conducted by OnePlus, in early 2017, 80% of users used in-jack headphones regularly, while, in a poll in 2018, that number dropped drastically with 59% of users switching to wireless headsets. OnePlus is again demonstrating its flexibility, offering options for different users by developing Type-C Bullets to complement the already revered Bullets Wireless. 

Type-C Bullets include in-line controls, a mic for calls on-the-go, and pair beautifully with OnePlus devices, allowing users to adjust the sound enhancement configuration for a more customized sound.

About OnePlus 
OnePlus is a global mobile technology company challenging conventional concepts of technology. Created around the “Never Settle” mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives on cultivating strong bonds and growing together with its community of users and fans. For more information, please visit oneplus.com.

