OnePlus TV

OnePlus has been focusing on the budget models in both smartphones and TV segment. It introduced the Nord lineup in smartphones and budget-smart TVs with OnePlus TV 32Y1 and OnePlus TV 43Y1. Both OnePlus TV Y series have identical hardware except for the display size and resolution. The company has been updating its TV lineup by pushing out updates constantly. Now, these devices have received their third update, which brings a series of new features including Alexa skills.

The OTA3 update brings new OnePlus Connect features as well as Amazon Alexa skills. The former gives you the ability to check screen time and data statistics. Plus, you can now clear background apps in one click. It further improves connection stability with TV. On the other hand, Alexa is getting updates for searching content. For instance, you can say “Alexa, show me the movie The Lord of the Rings” for content search or “Alexa, dim OnePlus TV” for brightness control. You can open apps by saying, “Alexa, open YouTube on OnePlus TV.” You can also ask Alexa to control your keyboard by saying “Alexa, go left.” “Alexa, choose this.”

The latest build also claims to improve the Google Chromecast stability. The update is currently being rolled out in batches and should reach every unit in the coming days.

OnePlus TV 32Y1/43Y1 OTA3 official changelog:

  • Update OnePlus Connect:
    • Check Screen time and Data statistics
    • Clear background apps in one click
    • Improve connection stability with TV
  • New skills of Alexa:
    • Search content: “Alexa, show me the movie The Lord of the Rings.”
    • Brightness control: “Alexa, dim OnePlus TV.”
    • Open apps: “Alexa, open YouTube on OnePlus TV”
    • Keypad Controller: “Alexa, go left.” “Alexa, choose this.”
  • Improve Chromecast stability while casting from phone to TV
I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]
You May Also Like
Galaxy Z Fold 2
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Pro and more on sale today
Today’s deals come from Samsung and Amazon, where you can find a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, powerful laptops and more on sale
Redmi 9 Power launch poster
Redmi 9 Power to be launched in India on Dec 17
It might come with a 48MP primary camera, 8MP wide-angle camera and a 2MP tertiary sensor.
LG Rollable Phone
LG Rollable tipped to cost USD 2,359; specs leaked
The tipster revealed that LG Rollable’s launch is scheduled for March but it could be postponed to June.