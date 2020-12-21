OnePlus has been focusing on the budget models in both smartphones and TV segment. It introduced the Nord lineup in smartphones and budget-smart TVs with OnePlus TV 32Y1 and OnePlus TV 43Y1. Both OnePlus TV Y series have identical hardware except for the display size and resolution. The company has been updating its TV lineup by pushing out updates constantly. Now, these devices have received their third update, which brings a series of new features including Alexa skills.

The OTA3 update brings new OnePlus Connect features as well as Amazon Alexa skills. The former gives you the ability to check screen time and data statistics. Plus, you can now clear background apps in one click. It further improves connection stability with TV. On the other hand, Alexa is getting updates for searching content. For instance, you can say “Alexa, show me the movie The Lord of the Rings” for content search or “Alexa, dim OnePlus TV” for brightness control. You can open apps by saying, “Alexa, open YouTube on OnePlus TV.” You can also ask Alexa to control your keyboard by saying “Alexa, go left.” “Alexa, choose this.”

The latest build also claims to improve the Google Chromecast stability. The update is currently being rolled out in batches and should reach every unit in the coming days.

OnePlus TV 32Y1/43Y1 OTA3 official changelog:

Update OnePlus Connect : Check Screen time and Data statistics Clear background apps in one click Improve connection stability with TV

: New skills of Alexa : Search content: “Alexa, show me the movie The Lord of the Rings.” Brightness control: “Alexa, dim OnePlus TV.” Open apps: “Alexa, open YouTube on OnePlus TV” Keypad Controller: “Alexa, go left.” “Alexa, choose this.”

: Improve Chromecast stability while casting from phone to TV