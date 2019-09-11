Android

OnePlus TV remote looks a lot like the Apple TV Siri remote

Contents

The OnePlus TV is coming, no doubt about it, as company CEO Pete Lau has been teasing it, and some of its features, for quite some time. Now he continues, with a recent tweet, showing off the upcoming OnePlus TV remote, complete with its USB Type-C port and Google Assistant button.

There’s also a OnePlus button, which will likely serve as “Home”, a blank button (which could be user configurable), as well as a d-pad at the top, which could be touch-enabled, or just clickable in four directions.

If you think it looks familiar, it’s probably because it strikes resemblance with Apple’s Siri remote for the Apple TV.

The OnePlus TV should become official later this month, but we expect the company to continue teasing it, as it recently did, when talking about premium sound coming to the OnePlus TV, thanks to 8 speakers with 50W output.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Android
Tags
News, OnePlus, OnePlus TV
, ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.