OnePlus TV remote looks a lot like the Apple TV Siri remote

The OnePlus TV is coming, no doubt about it, as company CEO Pete Lau has been teasing it, and some of its features, for quite some time. Now he continues, with a recent tweet, showing off the upcoming OnePlus TV remote, complete with its USB Type-C port and Google Assistant button.

There’s also a OnePlus button, which will likely serve as “Home”, a blank button (which could be user configurable), as well as a d-pad at the top, which could be touch-enabled, or just clickable in four directions.

If you think it looks familiar, it’s probably because it strikes resemblance with Apple’s Siri remote for the Apple TV.

The OnePlus TV should become official later this month, but we expect the company to continue teasing it, as it recently did, when talking about premium sound coming to the OnePlus TV, thanks to 8 speakers with 50W output.