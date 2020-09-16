The last year’s OnePlus TV lineup, the Q1 series is now available through Flipkart. Now, the TV series is available on Amazon, Flipkart, the OnePlus online store, and select offline channels. The range was launched at a starting price of Rs 69,999. However, it is now selling for Rs 62,900. The OnePlus Q1 TV series is being made available on Flipkart just in time for the festive season. To recall, Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale will be live from September 29 to October 4.

The OnePlus TV Q1 features a 55-inch display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160. It comes with NTSC 120% color gamut and supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG. As for the sound, it comes equipped with a 50W sound output through 4 units. In contrast the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro has 8 speaker units.

The OnePlus TV Q1 series runs Android TV. It comes pre-loaded with several applications including OxygenPlay, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play Movies, Hotstar, ErosNow, Zee5, Hungama, SonyLiv and more. The Google Assistant as well as Chromecast in built-in. Plus, it works with Amazon Alexa. On the connectivity front, the OnePlus Q1 series has 2.4 GHz/5 GHz 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi standard, Bluetooth 5.0, 1 ethernet port, 1 RS connection input, 3-in-1 AV input, 4 HDMI2 ports that suport ARC, and 3 (1 USB2.0, 1 USB3.0, 1 USB Type-C) USB ports.

The OnePlus TV Q1 series is available through Amazon since the launch in September 2019. It is coming to Flipkart after nearly a year of launch. Apart from the two e-commerce giants, the TVs are available through OnePlus’ official online store oneplus.in, and select offline channels, including OnePlus experience stores and Reliance Digital outlets.