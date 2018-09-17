OnePlus to launch the OnePlus TV next year

Popularity of OnePlus as a brand has rapidly increased over the past quinquennial. The company is preparing for its fall flagship, the OnePlus 6T, to be announced on October 17. It will bring an in-display fingerprint scanner, but it will also remove the 3.5mm headphone jack. Company CEO Pete Lau outlined the future of OnePlus in an official forum post describing what is next for the phone-maker.

5G and AI are no longer buzzwords, but trends, which the company is taking seriously. However, OnePlus is aiming to improve your home by working on the OnePlus TV. “For most of us, there are four major environments we experience each day: the home, the workplace, the commute, and being on-the-move. The home – perhaps the most important environment experience – is just starting to enjoy the benefits of intelligent connectivity. We want to bring the home environment to the next level of intelligent connectivity. To do this, we are building a new product of OnePlus’ premium flagship design, image quality and audio experience to more seamlessly connect the home“.

2019 is when you should expect to see a OnePlus TV. Lau told Business Insider that the company wants to evolve the current smart TV. OnePlus aims to achieve that by making it smarter and better connected to smartphones, which are still our number one device in our lives. “With a OnePlus TV, Lau wants to bring the best of all worlds. He envisions the TV as having seamless connectivity between your smartphone and TV, as well as the type of AI smarts and assistive functionality offered by devices like Amazon’s Echo and Google’s Home“, says the report.