Back in September 2019, OnePlus launched their first-ever OnePlus TV products, named OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 Pro, but surprisingly, the Android smart TVs did not support Netflix out of the box.

After over two months OnePlus has announced a software update (V1.8.0T1911211115) which will be rolled out to both OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 Pro, importantly, both OnePlus TVs gaining support for Netflix. The update weighs only 98MB in size.

Image Courtesy: MySmartPrice

In addition to Netflix support, the TVs also gain some features and bug fixes. Here’s the complete change log via OnePlus Forums.

Netflix on board!

Added setting for directly entering recent “Input Source” at startup

Optimized volume adjustment experience to increase or decrease audio volume more comfortable

Pressing volume up and down buttons together to mute the TV

Remote low battery and charging status notification on TV

Optimized PQ video pinkish issue

The OTA will be rolled out incrementally, to check for any reported issues. So if you own one of the TVs be on the lookout for the much awaited update.