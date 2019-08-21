OnePlus TV coming in September as an India exclusive initially

The fact that OnePlus is planning and working on a TV is well known, as the company’s CEO Pete Lau confirmed it for this year back in 2018. After being silent about the project, last week the company revealed that the name of the product will be OnePlus TV, and now Lau is offering additional details.

The OnePlus TV is set to launch in September, and it will be available in India first — Pete Lau

While the Indian market is an important success story for OnePlus, the company plans on making its TV available in regions like North America, Europe and China as well. When? “As soon as we establish partnerships with most of local and regional content providers“, the CEO said.

The OnePlus TV is described to be a true premium flagship, with a design worth looking at even when the TV is off, Lau added, however, without giving out specifics of the device.

Previous reports suggest two sizes, with the 43-inch model likely being the Indian one, and a 75-inch model expected for the U.S., Europe, and China, but it might take some time for OnePlus to secure its content providers.