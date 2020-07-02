OnePlus is all set to launch its 2020 TV models in India today. The company will livestream the launch through its official social media channels. It will start at 7 PM IST. The online event will be hosted through the OnePlus India Twitter and YouTube accounts. You can watch the OnePlus TV 2020 launch livestream below:

The OnePlus TV 2020 models will sport a 95% screen-to-body ratio. For reference, thin bezels are common in the premium segment, but it will be a “stand out feature” in the budget category. The device will also feature a 93% DCI-P3 color gamut for a better viewing experience.

The next OnePlus TV has been confirmed to be priced below Rs 20,000 (~265). OnePlus India Twitter account posted a new photo that teases the price of its upcoming TVs. It has teased that the starting price of the new TV will be ₹1X,999.