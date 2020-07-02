OnePlus TV teaser

OnePlus is all set to launch its 2020 TV models in India today. The company will livestream the launch through its official social media channels. It will start at 7 PM IST. The online event will be hosted through the OnePlus India Twitter and YouTube accounts. You can watch the OnePlus TV 2020 launch livestream below:

The OnePlus TV 2020 models will sport a 95% screen-to-body ratio. For reference, thin bezels are common in the premium segment, but it will be a “stand out feature” in the budget category. The device will also feature a 93% DCI-P3 color gamut for a better viewing experience.

The next OnePlus TV has been confirmed to be priced below Rs 20,000 (~265). OnePlus India Twitter account posted a new photo that teases the price of its upcoming TVs. It has teased that the starting price of the new TV will be ₹1X,999.

