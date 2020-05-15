OnePlus has long been rumored to launch true wireless earbuds (OnePlus Bullets Earbus, anyone?), but so far, nothing has been officially confirmed. Now, tipster Max. J (@MaxJmb) has shared what he calls an “actual design” for OnePlus’ upcoming true wireless earbuds.

At first glance, they look like just another AirPods clones. The lack of rubber tips, and the shape of the steam scream AirPods, and the only key difference we could notice is that the main body on the alleged OnePlus earbuds is a bit more rounded.

In another tweet, Max shared an image of what appears to be the charging case for OnePlus’ upcoming true wireless earbuds, which looks a lot like the one for Google’s Pixel Buds 2. While pricing and other hardware details are not known, OnePlus’ first TWS earbuds are said to arrive in July, possibly alongside the OnePlus Z.

