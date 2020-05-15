OnePlus has long been rumored to launch true wireless earbuds (OnePlus Bullets Earbus, anyone?), but so far, nothing has been officially confirmed. Now, tipster Max. J (@MaxJmb) has shared what he calls an “actual design” for OnePlus’ upcoming true wireless earbuds.

At first glance, they look like just another AirPods clones. The lack of rubber tips, and the shape of the steam scream AirPods, and the only key difference we could notice is that the main body on the alleged OnePlus earbuds is a bit more rounded.

In another tweet, Max shared an image of what appears to be the charging case for OnePlus’ upcoming true wireless earbuds, which looks a lot like the one for Google’s Pixel Buds 2. While pricing and other hardware details are not known, OnePlus’ first TWS earbuds are said to arrive in July, possibly alongside the OnePlus Z.

You May Also Like

Apple’s 27-inch iMac, Razer Blade Stealth 13 and more, on sale today

Today’s deals include the 27-inch Apple iMac, the Razer Blade Stealth 13, and more products from Amazon and B&H Photo Video
Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Poco X2

Pocketnow Daily: POCO F2 Pro might NOT be the iPhone SE competitor we need? (video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the upcoming Poco F2 Pro, the Google Pixel 4a, the dates for the next WWDC and more

Pocketnow Daily: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Might NOT be so Ultra? (video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the variants of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 20, the launch date of the Google Pixel 4a and more