For the past four years, OnePlus has been releasing Closed Beta, Open Beta, and Stable OxygenOS updates for eligible devices. Up until now, the company used to release 4 Closed Beta builds and 2 Open Beta builds for all the supported devices with stable builds rolling out every 1-2 months.

Now, it is all set to change. OnePlus took to the forums to announce that the company will only release 2 Closed Beta builds and 1 Open Beta build per month for the eligible devices. However, it is supposed to release stable updates with monthly security patches to all the users without any changes.

The company says it is trying to provide better bug-free builds in all three release channels. Hence, the decision. OnePlus believes it can achieve the said goal by spending more time optimizing the updates rather than rushing to release more builds.

Source: OnePlus forums