Lately, smartphone manufacturers have been expanding their product offerings to cover a diverse range of products. Samsung introduced its item tracking device called SmartTags. The move was followed by Apple with the launch of long-rumored AirTags. Now, it looks like more companies are following in the footsteps of Samsung and Apple. OnePlus could be the first smartphone company after the two tech giants to announce its own item tracker.

According to a report from GizmoChina, OnePlus has filed a patent for a device, which is called OnePlusTags. The name itself seems to be pretty self-explanatory as it seems like the next smartphone vendor to step into the item trackers segment. While the OnePlusTag listing does not provide much detail about the device, the upcoming item tracker is likely to be a smart tag in the mold of Apple’s and Samsung’s offerings.

It is likely to be the most portable OnePlus device for consumers. We don’t have any official teasers or confirmation if OnePlus is indeed working on an AirTag rival. However, it seems like a sensible step to take. As of now, the company is planning to launch its OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which is all set to go official on June 10.

The Samsung SmartTag and Apple AirTag deploy innovative technologies to track the tagged items. The latter is essentially an extension of Apple’s Find My app. If you misplace your item and it is within Bluetooth range, you can use the Find My app to play a sound from the AirTag to help locate it. The AirTag can also be put into Lost Mode and be notified when it is in range or has been located by the vast Find My network. We can expect similar features from the OnePlusTag.