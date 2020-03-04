OnePlus 8 Pro
A new report claims that OnePlus 8 Pro will come with support for 30W wireless charging. Notable, no OnePlus device has supported the feature to date. Hence, it will be a first for the company.

Both OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and feature punch-hole displays.

Moreover, the device is tipped to be IP68 rated for water and dust resistance. It will also have dual-mode 5G support. The Pro is tipped to sport a 120Hz refresh rate display. Further, it is rumored to pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 10V 5A Super Warp charging support.

OnePlus is expected to launch the duo in mid-April. It could also announce the OnePlus 8 Lite alongside the regular and Pro variants.

